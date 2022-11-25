Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $757.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

