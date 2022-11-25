Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 987 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,756,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,923,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 106,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.84. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.