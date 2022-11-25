Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 6.5% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,646. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

