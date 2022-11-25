Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 983 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.53. 12,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,579. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

