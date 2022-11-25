Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 19,023 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 367.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.57. 6,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

