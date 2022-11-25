Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

