Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,258,439 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,258,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,379,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,321. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

