Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,001 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.6 %

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

