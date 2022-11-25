Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 53,662 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 135,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.