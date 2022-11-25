PB Investment Partners L.P. Sells 13,684 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PB Investment Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 16.6% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,946. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

