Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $98.11. 2,979,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,875. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

