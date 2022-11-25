Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,824. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

