Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of -0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

