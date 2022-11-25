Pirate Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,244.45 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $69.09 million and $61,244.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00251786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00088900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,697,807 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

