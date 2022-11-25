PLATINCOIN (PLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,854.47

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $962,290.69 and approximately $52,854.47 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00477728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.16 or 0.29310559 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,659,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 723,592,593.8967 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.18718443 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,819.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

