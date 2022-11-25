PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $772.53 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $1,275.51 or 0.07727672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $772.53 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.04 or 0.08295912 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00483482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29663580 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

