Polygon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349.74 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.35 billion and approximately $349.74 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
