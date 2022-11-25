Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

POST stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Post by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $26,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 355.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

