Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

