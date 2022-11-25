Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

