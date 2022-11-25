Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,384,631 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 351.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,631 shares during the period. Avaya comprises about 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 210.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avaya by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 14,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

