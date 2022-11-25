Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 406,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,243,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $231.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

