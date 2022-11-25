Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cutera by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera Price Performance

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

