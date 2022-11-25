Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 10,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.