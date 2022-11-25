Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $855.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,842. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $855.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $769.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

