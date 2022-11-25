Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 37,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,938. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -510.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.