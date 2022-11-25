Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.62. 3,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.