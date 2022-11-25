Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,651. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

