Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 143,838 Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.43% of Gambling.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 473,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

GAMB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

