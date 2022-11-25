Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $663,000 Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.48% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,518. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

