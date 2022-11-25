Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Primo Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 588,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,872. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Primo Water Company Profile
