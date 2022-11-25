Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 239.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,671. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $205.79. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

