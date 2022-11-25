Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $101.20. 43,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

