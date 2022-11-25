Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $365.27. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

