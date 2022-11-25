Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.31. 458,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,957,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

