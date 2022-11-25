Private Advisory Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

