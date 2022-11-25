Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 254,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 214,460 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

