Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOOG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,410. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.94.
