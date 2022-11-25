Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,864. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

