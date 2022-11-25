Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,313,945 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

