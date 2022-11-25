Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 156,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,901,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $385.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

