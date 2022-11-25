Probity Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

