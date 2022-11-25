Proton Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $26.57 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,874,873,888 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.