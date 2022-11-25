Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8 %

Builders FirstSource Profile

Shares of BLDR opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

