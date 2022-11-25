Prudential PLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 775.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

