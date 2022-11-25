Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

