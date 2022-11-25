Prudential PLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 150,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

