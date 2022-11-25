Prudential PLC Sells 101 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prudential PLC cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after acquiring an additional 104,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DTE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.85. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.