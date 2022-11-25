Prudential PLC Sells 3,869 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

