Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.