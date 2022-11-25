Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

